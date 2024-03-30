Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in March

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTCMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Price Performance

Shares of Hitachi Construction Machinery stock opened at $60.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.19. Hitachi Construction Machinery has a 1-year low of $43.93 and a 1-year high of $67.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Get Hitachi Construction Machinery alerts:

Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hitachi Construction Machinery had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hitachi Construction Machinery will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

About Hitachi Construction Machinery

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells construction machineries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Construction Machinery Business and Solution Business. It offers excavators and wheel loaders, hydraulic excavators, compaction equipment, and rigid dump trucks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hitachi Construction Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hitachi Construction Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.