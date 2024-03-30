iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMP) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0474 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $25.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.25 and a 200 day moving average of $25.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $971,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks the investment results of an investment-grade U.S. municipal bonds index expected to mature or be redeemed before mid-December 2027. IBMP was launched on Apr 9, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

