Short Interest in Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Increases By 111.1%

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 111.1% from the February 29th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Bangkok Bank Public Trading Up 0.2 %

BKKLY stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. Bangkok Bank Public has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $25.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.64.

Bangkok Bank Public Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.5738 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This is a boost from Bangkok Bank Public’s previous dividend of $0.23. Bangkok Bank Public’s payout ratio is 28.51%.

Bangkok Bank Public Company Profile

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited provides various commercial banking products and services in Thailand and internationally. It operates through Domestic Banking, International Banking, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers various personal banking products and services, including savings, current, fixed deposit, foreign currency, securities trading, and other accounts; home and personal loans, as well as loans for pensioners; mutual funds; bonds and debentures; life and non-life bancassurance products; payment, funds transfer, currency exchange and foreign instrument, and SMS services; debit, credit, and prepaid cards; and phone and Internet banking, mobile banking, ATMs, and other services.

