Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:CCSO) Short Interest Up 117.9% in March

Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:CCSO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, an increase of 117.9% from the February 29th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CCSO opened at $19.31 on Friday. Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $16.27 and a 1-year high of $21.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.27.

Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

About Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF

The Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF (CCSO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US-listed companies who are focused on building solutions to properly address climate change. CCSO was launched on Sep 19, 2022 and is managed by Tidal.

