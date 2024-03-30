VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF (DURA) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF (BATS:DURA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2259 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF stock opened at $32.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.60. The company has a market cap of $95.29 million, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter.

About VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF (DURA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of US firms that are screened for dividend yield, financial health, and valuation. DURA was launched on Oct 30, 2018 and is managed by VanEck.

