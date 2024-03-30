Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (GTIP) to Issue Dividend of $0.12 on April 5th

Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (BATS:GTIP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1227 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF Price Performance

Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF stock opened at $48.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTIP. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 22,976.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $228,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 2,547.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 6,013 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $389,000.

About Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (GTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of off-the-run US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. GTIP was launched on Oct 2, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

