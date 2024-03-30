JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BBHY) to Issue Dividend of $0.26 on April 4th

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2571 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:BBHY opened at $46.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.89 and its 200-day moving average is $45.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,009,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,371,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,837,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,979,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,273,000.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BBHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund seeks to track a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to high-yield, USD-denominated corporate debt securities. The fund invests in securities with maturities of at least 18 months.

