VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0663 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BATS:SHYD opened at $22.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 138,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 67.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 2,214.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth $200,000.

About VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

