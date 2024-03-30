BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (NEAR) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1987 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NEAR opened at $50.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.21. BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $50.30.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 42.5% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 53,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 15,904 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 1,457.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 14,501 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

