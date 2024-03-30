Western Asset Total Return ETF (WBND) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0642 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

Western Asset Total Return ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:WBND opened at $20.17 on Friday. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $18.71 and a 12-month high of $21.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,345 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 49.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,398,000.

Western Asset Total Return ETF Company Profile

The Western Asset Total Return ETF (WBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of fixed income securities from any geography with any credit rating. WBND was launched on Oct 3, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

