iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY) Increases Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2072 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

EMHY opened at $37.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.63 and a 200 day moving average of $35.45. iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.44 and a 12 month high of $51.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $15,305,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 47,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $963,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 8,770 shares during the period.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (EMHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprising USD denominated emerging markets high yield bonds. EMHY was launched on Apr 3, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

