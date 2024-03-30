Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:NCPB) Announces Dividend of $0.07

Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:NCPB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0732 per share on Wednesday, April 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NCPB opened at $25.17 on Friday. Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.89 and a 52-week high of $25.19.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.