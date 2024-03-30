iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (IBTK) to Issue Dividend of $0.07 on April 5th

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0668 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ IBTK opened at $19.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.24. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $18.45 and a twelve month high of $20.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBTK. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 92,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (IBTK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2030 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2030. The fund will terminate in December 2030. IBTK was launched on Jul 14, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

