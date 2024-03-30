Cora Gold (LON:CORA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.70

Cora Gold Limited (LON:CORA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.70 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.76 ($0.02), with a volume of 290829 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.75 ($0.02).

Cora Gold Trading Up 0.6 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.24. The firm has a market cap of £7.96 million, a P/E ratio of -176.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.52, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 5.23.

About Cora Gold

Cora Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops mineral projects in United States and West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Sanankoro Gold project located in the southern Mali; Yanfolila Gold Belt, located in Southern Mali.

