Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.200-3.350 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Walgreens Boots Alliance also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.20-3.35 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an underweight rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. HSBC restated a reduce rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.00.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $21.69 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a twelve month low of $19.68 and a twelve month high of $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.71 and a 200-day moving average of $22.27.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.38. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $37.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.29%.

In related news, Director Valerie B. Jarrett purchased 4,456 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $99,992.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,992.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $242,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,122 shares in the company, valued at $14,171,654.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Valerie B. Jarrett purchased 4,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $99,992.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,992.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 35,461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,563 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 28,449 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 17,252 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

