Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Short Interest Update

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 108.7% from the February 29th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.
Close Brothers Group Price Performance
Shares of CBGPY opened at $9.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.54. Close Brothers Group has a 12 month low of $7.34 and a 12 month high of $25.41.
Close Brothers Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Close Brothers Group
- About the Markup Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.