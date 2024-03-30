Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Short Interest Update

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 108.7% from the February 29th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Shares of CBGPY opened at $9.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.54. Close Brothers Group has a 12 month low of $7.34 and a 12 month high of $25.41.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.

