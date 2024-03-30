FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (IGLD) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1359 per share on Wednesday, April 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

IGLD stock opened at $19.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.00 and a 200-day moving average of $18.80.

Get FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IGLD. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000.

About FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF

The FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (IGLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR Gold Trust index. The fund aims to generate income from a long position in SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) and call spreads utilizing FLEX options. The fund gains exposure through a wholly-owned subsidiary. IGLD was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.