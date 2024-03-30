Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF Declares Dividend of $0.18 (BATS:GEMD)

Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (BATS:GEMD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1794 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of GEMD opened at $41.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.55.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF by 264.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $731,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (GEMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated emerging markets government bonds of various credit quality and maturity. Bonds are selected by multiple economic factors such as governance indicators, import coverage, and inflation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.