137,963 Shares in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Acquired by Precedent Wealth Partners LLC

Precedent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 137,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,856,000. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Precedent Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 43.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 39.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,764,000 after buying an additional 14,432 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PRF opened at $38.47 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $30.29 and a 1 year high of $38.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.70 and its 200 day moving average is $34.37.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

