Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Holdings Boosted by MBL Wealth LLC

MBL Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 94.4% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

VGT opened at $524.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $514.78 and its 200-day moving average is $470.57. The stock has a market cap of $62.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $368.39 and a twelve month high of $536.63.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

