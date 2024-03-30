MBL Wealth LLC Buys 19,156 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

MBL Wealth LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 89,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,156 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $4,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JEPQ. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $54.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.99. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $54.47. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.4273 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.42.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

