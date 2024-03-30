Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Wilsey Asset Management Inc.

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 606,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,265 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company makes up about 6.1% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $29,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 528,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 356,620 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.
Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $57.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $58.44. The stock has a market cap of $205.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19.
Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 29.05%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.85.
Wells Fargo & Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
