Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC Sells 113 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,937 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up about 2.8% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 76.9% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Down 0.9 %

AMAT stock opened at $206.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $171.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.21. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.00 and a 52 week high of $214.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $142.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.83.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

