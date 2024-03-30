Precedent Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)

Precedent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 34,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.41% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSMP. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,420.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 198,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,858,000 after purchasing an additional 185,038 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,434,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 152.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 226,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 136,960 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 143.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 145,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 85,972 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,311,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSMP opened at $24.34 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.83 and a 1 year high of $24.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.32.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.0509 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

