Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,435 shares during the quarter. PACCAR comprises about 5.0% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $7,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $319,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 558,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,518,000 after purchasing an additional 166,628 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 71,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after purchasing an additional 16,390 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 7,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,587,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,116,000 after purchasing an additional 23,865 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR
In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total value of $511,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,589,751.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total value of $511,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,589,751.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $212,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at $607,814.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 153,496 shares of company stock worth $15,834,812. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
PACCAR Stock Down 0.5 %
PACCAR stock opened at $123.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.51 and its 200 day moving average is $97.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $67.48 and a 12-month high of $125.50.
PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 33.17%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PACCAR Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.31%.
PACCAR Company Profile
PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.
