Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,435 shares during the quarter. PACCAR comprises about 5.0% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $7,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $319,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 558,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,518,000 after purchasing an additional 166,628 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 71,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after purchasing an additional 16,390 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 7,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,587,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,116,000 after purchasing an additional 23,865 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total value of $511,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,589,751.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total value of $511,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,589,751.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $212,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at $607,814.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 153,496 shares of company stock worth $15,834,812. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PACCAR has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.39.

PACCAR Stock Down 0.5 %

PACCAR stock opened at $123.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.51 and its 200 day moving average is $97.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $67.48 and a 12-month high of $125.50.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 33.17%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.31%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading

