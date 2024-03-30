Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. C.H. Robinson Worldwide makes up about 2.2% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $3,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHRW. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,916,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $891,417,000 after purchasing an additional 365,084 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,653,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $263,167,000 after acquiring an additional 22,957 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,147,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $184,985,000 after acquiring an additional 280,177 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,712,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,458,000 after acquiring an additional 52,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,687,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,333,000 after acquiring an additional 280,938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHRW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.36.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

CHRW opened at $76.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.11 and a 12-month high of $106.14.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 27.61%. On average, analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.04%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

