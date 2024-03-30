First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Sold by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC lessened its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,799 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 504.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 399,650 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $68,852,000 after acquiring an additional 333,496 shares in the last quarter. Sora Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sora Investors LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,543,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,040,031 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,945,549,000 after acquiring an additional 279,424 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 50,354 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,137,000 after acquiring an additional 10,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,356 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at First Solar

In related news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $37,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other First Solar news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $37,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,917.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.55, for a total transaction of $2,592,551.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,539,477.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,883 shares of company stock valued at $3,100,837 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $168.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $232.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.18. The company has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.41.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.06. First Solar had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FSLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of First Solar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $215.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of First Solar from $261.00 to $258.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.48.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

