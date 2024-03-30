Caprock Group LLC Increases Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Caprock Group LLC raised its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 45.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,411 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Targa Resources by 104,219.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,241,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,855,224,000 after purchasing an additional 25,216,947 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 200.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,577,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $478,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720,270 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 424.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,777,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $285,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057,486 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth $99,690,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 14.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,836,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $591,455,000 after acquiring an additional 986,283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Targa Resources news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total value of $973,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 219,451 shares in the company, valued at $21,354,776.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $244,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,808 shares in the company, valued at $7,012,769.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total transaction of $973,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 219,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,354,776.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,966 shares of company stock worth $7,987,215 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Targa Resources from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

NYSE:TRGP opened at $111.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $67.36 and a 12 month high of $112.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.67.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.26). Targa Resources had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.50%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

