Caprock Group LLC Buys 1,251 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $572,000. Ballast Inc. increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 31,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,095,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trueblood Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $322,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $230.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $52.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.58. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.33 and a 12-month high of $230.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.27.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRV. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.38.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at $3,147,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 26,633 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.76, for a total transaction of $5,666,437.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,291,671.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,775 shares of company stock worth $23,343,903 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

