Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 1-3 Year ETF (BBSB) to Issue Dividend of $0.43 on April 4th

Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 1-3 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.427 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 1-3 Year ETF’s previous dividend of $0.41.

Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 1-3 Year ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BBSB opened at $98.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.28. Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 1-3 Year ETF has a 52-week low of $97.51 and a 52-week high of $100.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 1-3 Year ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 1-3 Year ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 1-3 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 29.24% of Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 1-3 Year ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Jpmorgan Betabuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 1-3 Year ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 1-3 Year ETF (BBSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bond (1-3 Y) index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasurys with one to three years until maturity. Constituents are selected using the same manner that they are weighted.

