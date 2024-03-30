JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (JPLD) to Issue Dividend of $0.19 on April 4th

JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (BATS:JPLD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1911 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS JPLD opened at $50.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $494,000.

