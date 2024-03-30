TFB Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

TFB Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 7,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 81,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VYMI stock opened at $68.80 on Friday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $59.20 and a twelve month high of $69.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.64.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.616 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

