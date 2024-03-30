Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY decreased its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. Paychex makes up 1.1% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Paychex were worth $7,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Paychex during the second quarter worth about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Paychex during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 91.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Paychex during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In other Paychex news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,924.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,966,625.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAYX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (down from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.77.

Paychex Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $122.80 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.09 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $44.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.94.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.11%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

