Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 100 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lessened its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 27,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total value of $3,768,677.80. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 138,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,659,738.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $295,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,640,296. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 27,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total value of $3,768,677.80. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 138,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,659,738.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 155,253 shares of company stock valued at $20,486,424. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ICE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.83.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

NYSE ICE opened at $137.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $78.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.02. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.84 and a 52 week high of $140.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

