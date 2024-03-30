Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRID) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.48

Shares of Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRID – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.48 and last traded at $3.48, with a volume of 2 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.48.

Harbour Energy Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.32.

About Harbour Energy

Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

