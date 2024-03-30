UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Shares of UTG, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UTGN – Get Free Report) rose 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.00 and last traded at $32.00. Approximately 310 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.00.

UTG Trading Up 3.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $101.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.76.

About UTG

UTG, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides individual life insurance products and services in the United States. Its individual life insurance includes servicing of existing insurance business in-force; the acquisition of other companies in the insurance business; and the administration processing of life insurance business for other entities.

