Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXY) Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXY – Get Free Report) were up 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.62 and last traded at $17.35. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.35.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric, pneumatic, and hydraulic actuators.

