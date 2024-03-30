Short Interest in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) Increases By 109.0%

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 289,900 shares, an increase of 109.0% from the February 29th total of 138,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 697,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

The Gabelli Equity Trust stock opened at $5.52 on Friday. The Gabelli Equity Trust has a 12-month low of $4.56 and a 12-month high of $5.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.16.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.87%.

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 674.7% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 46.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. 7.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Gabelli Equity Trust

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

