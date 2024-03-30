Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,600 shares, an increase of 115.8% from the February 29th total of 68,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 256,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Epiroc AB (publ) Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of EPOKY stock opened at $18.84 on Friday. Epiroc AB has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $21.02. The company has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter. Epiroc AB (publ) had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 15.64%. As a group, analysts predict that Epiroc AB will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Epiroc AB (publ)

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment for use in surface and underground applications in North America, Europe, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments.

