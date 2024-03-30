Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLFP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLFP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 118.2% from the February 29th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Heartland Financial USA Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of HTLFP opened at $24.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.94 and a 200 day moving average of $24.36. Heartland Financial USA has a 1-year low of $18.53 and a 1-year high of $25.75.

Heartland Financial USA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

