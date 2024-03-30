AtkinsRéalis (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

AtkinsRéalis (OTCMKTS:SNCAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 443,600 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the February 29th total of 534,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 37.0 days.

AtkinsRéalis Price Performance

SNCAF opened at $40.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.97. AtkinsRéalis has a 52 week low of $22.81 and a 52 week high of $42.01.

AtkinsRéalis Company Profile

AtkinsRéalis operates as an integrated professional services and project management company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Engineering Services, Nuclear, O&M, Linxon, LSTK Projects, and Capital. The Engineering Services segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, building and places, defense, water, industrial, minerals and metal, and power and renewables sectors.

