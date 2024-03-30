Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Short Interest Down 16.9% in March

Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,207,300 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the February 29th total of 2,656,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,518.3 days.

Nordex Price Performance

NRDXF opened at $13.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.44. Nordex has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $14.57.

Get Nordex alerts:

About Nordex

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes multi-megawatt onshore wind turbines worldwide. It operates in Projects and Services segments. The company provides project development services, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations.

Receive News & Ratings for Nordex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.