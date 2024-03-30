Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Short Interest Down 16.9% in March

Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,207,300 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the February 29th total of 2,656,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,518.3 days.
Nordex Price Performance
NRDXF opened at $13.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.44. Nordex has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $14.57.
About Nordex
