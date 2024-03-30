SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Short Interest Update

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,970,000 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the February 29th total of 8,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 811,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.6 days.

In related news, CEO Brian W. Kocher acquired 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph Ennen sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,743,399 shares in the company, valued at $12,012,019.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian W. Kocher bought 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SunOpta by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of SunOpta by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SunOpta by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SunOpta by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STKL stock opened at $6.87 on Friday. SunOpta has a 52-week low of $2.79 and a 52-week high of $8.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.12. The company has a market capitalization of $812.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.75.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 22.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $181.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.10 million. Research analysts anticipate that SunOpta will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of SunOpta from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of SunOpta from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of SunOpta from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

