Short Interest in Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK) Drops By 16.1%

Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the February 29th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Sono-Tek

In other news, Director Christopher L. Coccio sold 7,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total value of $39,931.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 328,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,554.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher L. Coccio sold 7,080 shares of Sono-Tek stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total value of $39,931.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 328,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,855,554.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Riemer sold 5,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $30,409.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,373.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,969 shares of company stock valued at $183,049. Corporate insiders own 6.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Sono-Tek alerts:

Institutional Trading of Sono-Tek

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Sono-Tek in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sono-Tek by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sono-Tek by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 293,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 135,076 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sono-Tek in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Wynnefield Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sono-Tek by 5,263.2% in the second quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 50,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

Sono-Tek Stock Performance

Shares of SOTK stock opened at $4.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.26. The stock has a market cap of $76.97 million, a PE ratio of 69.86 and a beta of -0.25. Sono-Tek has a 52-week low of $4.39 and a 52-week high of $6.12.

Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.69 million for the quarter. Sono-Tek had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 8.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sono-Tek will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sono-Tek

(Get Free Report)

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sono-Tek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sono-Tek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.