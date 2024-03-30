Short Interest in SPDR MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned ETF (NASDAQ:NZUS) Declines By 16.7%

SPDR MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned ETF (NASDAQ:NZUS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the February 29th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SPDR MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned ETF (NASDAQ:NZUS – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,086 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.59% of SPDR MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned ETF worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get SPDR MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

SPDR MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned ETF stock opened at $29.29 on Friday. SPDR MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned ETF has a 52 week low of $22.43 and a 52 week high of $29.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.41. The firm has a market cap of $120.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of -1.10.

SPDR MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned ETF Cuts Dividend

SPDR MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

(Get Free Report)

The SPDR MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned ETF (NZUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected and weighted based on ESG criteria that are compatible with the Paris Climate Agreement and carbon reduction goals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.