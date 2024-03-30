SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Short Interest Update

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,900 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the February 29th total of 69,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 590,194 shares in the company, valued at $4,013,319.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 19,380 shares of company stock worth $127,771. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SecureWorks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SecureWorks by 22.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 28,737 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SecureWorks by 44.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 113,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 35,048 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in SecureWorks by 30.0% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 21,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of SecureWorks during the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of SecureWorks by 282.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 90,600 shares during the period. 14.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SecureWorks Price Performance

About SecureWorks

Shares of SecureWorks stock opened at $6.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.38. SecureWorks has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $10.06.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and adversarial services.

