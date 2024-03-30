SR Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRBK) Short Interest Update

SR Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRBK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,900 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the February 29th total of 80,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

SR Bancorp Trading Down 0.5 %

SRBK stock opened at $9.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. SR Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

SR Bancorp (NASDAQ:SRBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.38 million during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at SR Bancorp

Institutional Trading of SR Bancorp

In related news, CEO William P. Taylor purchased 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRBK. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in SR Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,246,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SR Bancorp by 179.9% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 18,997 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SR Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Stilwell Value LLC bought a new stake in SR Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SR Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. 24.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SR Bancorp

SR Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Somerset Regal Bank that provides customary retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and local municipalities in the communities of Somerset, Middlesex, Hunterdon, and Essex counties in New Jersey. It offers deposit instruments, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

