Short Interest in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Drops By 16.2%

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900,000 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the February 29th total of 11,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 1,076.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 57.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 265.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter valued at $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPR opened at $36.07 on Friday. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $36.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.85 and a 200 day moving average of $26.39.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.46) EPS. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

