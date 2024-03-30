Gradient Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 309,901 Doubleline Commercial Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DCMB)

Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Doubleline Commercial Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DCMB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 309,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,771,000. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 53.43% of Doubleline Commercial Real Estate ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DCMB. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Doubleline Commercial Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Doubleline Commercial Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $311,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Doubleline Commercial Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $440,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Doubleline Commercial Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $441,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Doubleline Commercial Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $626,000.

Doubleline Commercial Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

DCMB opened at $51.25 on Friday. Doubleline Commercial Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.97 and a fifty-two week high of $51.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.79.

Doubleline Commercial Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Doubleline Etf Trust – Commercial Real Estate ETF (DCMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of investment grade commercial real estate debt securities of any maturity. The fund seeks current income and capital appreciation.

