Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Shares Acquired by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned 0.12% of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 235.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 93.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

CATH stock opened at $63.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $837.50 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.01. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 52 week low of $48.89 and a 52 week high of $63.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.06.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

